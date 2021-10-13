Buffalo’s City Hall lit up pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The City of Buffalo is trying to highlight that by lighting up the night sky. Buffalo City Hall’s dome was lit pink overnight to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

All month long, News 4 is partnering with Roswell Park to encourage women to sign up for their annual screening.

The goal is to get at least 300 women to sign up for a mammogram by the end of the day on Friday.

