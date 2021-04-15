Buffalo’s crackdown on ATVs and dirt bikes proves effective

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s crackdown on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs seems to be working, so far 35 have been seized in the past two weeks.

Last month, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said all-terrain vehicles that drive down city streets pose traffic and safety hazards as well as create disruptions.

The city launched a reward program offering one hundred dollars for information that would lead to the seizure of an ATV and according to Captain Jeff Rinaldo, they’ve received lots of tips so far.

“We have people just giving us the information that I know John Doe at 123 Main St. rides his bike every Thursday night and every time it’s nice out. And at the end of the day, we are not going to engage in the high-speed pursuit because it’s dangerous for everybody,” Rinaldo told us.

If you’re caught driving an illegal dirt bike or ATV on Buffalo streets you could face a $2,500 fine.

To file a report, you can call or text the Buffalo Police TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.