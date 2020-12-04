Buffalo’s disABILITY Museum to close for good

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Museum of disABILITY History on Main Street in Buffalo announced today they are closing their doors.

The museum has been closed to the public since the pandemic began and cannot sustain operating costs any longer. They say a lack of “adequate dedicated funding” is to blame.

The Museum of disABILITY History, a project of People, Inc., opened their doors in 1998.

Officials say they’re looking for “alternative outlets” to preserve historical artifacts currently housed at the museum.

We’re told the People, Inc. Training Center for Human Service Excellence will continue to operate in the space. People, Inc. says they integrate educational components for new employee orientation.

“A solid resource has been built to tell the story of the lives, triumphs and struggles of people with disabilities. We are truly thankful for the valuable participation of partners and supporters in this worthwhile effort to showcase inclusion and appreciate differences.” David Mack-Hardiman, Museum Director and Associate Vice President, People Inc.

The museum says they’re selling certain books online from its “Abandoned History Series” and “Ivan the Invacar” children’s book series. The books are buy-one/get-one-free.

They’re also selling off discounted merchandise for 20% off online. Buyers can us the code “save20” to receive the discount.

The online store accessed by clicking here.

Any questions about the closure can be answered by emailing David Mack-Hardiman at dmack@people-inc.org or calling 716-629-3606.