BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Downtown Country Market has officially opened for its 39th season.

You can find it on Main St. between Court and Church streets on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It will run through October 21.

All vendors and guests are required to wear a face mask and maintain social distance. Also, hand sanitizer must be made available.

The market has tons of things to buy, ranging from food to flowers. And everything is local.