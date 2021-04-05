Buffalo’s Dyngus Day parade is still happening, but with limitations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Dyngus Day parade is still happening on Monday, but it will look different than in years past.

Organizers say the event will be a car parade, with a shortened route.

According to the Dyngus Day website, the number of people allowed in a vehicle will be limited for social distancing purposes.

The parade through Buffalo’s Historic Polonia District kicks off at 5 p.m. It will be live-streamed on their website and Facebook page.

