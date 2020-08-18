Buffalo’s first African American architect to be honored with new mural at Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s first African-American architect is being honored with a new mural at the Buffalo Zoo.

The mural, created by Buffalo-based artist James Cooper III, depicts John Brent.

To learn more about Brent, Cooper worked with local historian Christine Parker, who curated an exhibition on Brent at the Burchfield Penney Art Center.

One of Brent’s most significant designs is the Michigan Ave. branch of the YMCA from 1928 — his first large commission.

During his life, Brent was an active leader in the African American community. He served as the first President of the Buffalo branch of the NAACP.

After his death in 1962, Brent was recognized for the gate and landscape architecture he produced for the Buffalo Zoological Gardens. The gates were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.

The new mural is located adjacent to those gates.

This Thursday, the Buffalo Zoo and the Albright-Knox Art Gallery will hold a dedication ceremony for the new mural.

