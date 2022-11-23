BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo says the Lovejoy and Cazenovia indoor pools will stay closed for the rest of the week.
They were already scheduled to be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
The city says the pools will be reopened on Monday at 8 a.m.
