Buffalo’s last remaining school zone speed camera turned off

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The last of Buffalo’s controversial school zone speed cameras was turned off Thursday morning, offering a sigh of relief to unsuspecting motorists and Common Council member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt.

Mayor Byron Brown, who has opposed the removal of the cameras that automatically ticket cars travelling above 25 mph in school zones, finally relented after a Wyatt posted a lengthy video to Facebook Thursday morning bemoaning the city’s last active camera.

Wyatt, who represents the University District in the city’s northeast corner, went live from Bailey Avenue near Amherst Street to talk about the speed camera, which he said continued to give tickets despite not having its beacons flashing.

“Out of 20 cameras in the City of Buffalo, there’s only one camera left on,” Wyatt said in the video, referring to the issue as “CameraGate.” The others were turned off at the end of the school year.

“Why is that?” Wyatt asked, addressing Brown. “Why? Because I’m standing up for the people in my district who said they didn’t want these cameras, these cameras were unfair to them, and I stood up, so you attack me and my residents?”

Brown released a statement later Thursday morning to say the camera has been turned off.

“We saw University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt’s passionate plea on Facebook Live to turn off the final school zone safety camera, located in his district on Bailey Avenue, at the Buffalo Promise neighborhood site,” Mayor Brown said in the statement. “After watching Council Member Wyatt’s plea, this final camera has been turned off. All other school zone safety cameras have already been turned off.”

The Common Council voted in April to adopt a resolution to end the city’s use of the speed zone cameras, with Wyatt calling the program a “failure.” Wyatt said last month that the cameras would physically come down in September.