Buffalo’s legal community reacts to the loss of prominent attorney Steve Barnes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo’s legal community is having a difficult time processing the news today.

Steve Barnes was one of the city’s most prominent attorneys.

It’s almost impossible for a Western New Yorker to not know who Steve Barnes is.

With his long-time legal partner Ross Cellino, they dominated courtrooms, not to mention television airwaves and billboards for years.

Over the last few years, the two have been engulfed in legal battle as the firm has been in the process of splitting up.

But Cellino is honoring Barnes saying “he was always a fearless advocate for his clients. His passing is a significant loss for the legal community.”

Rod Personius is a local attorney who has known Barnes for years.

“Steve was a marine. He was, in every way he was a marine. He was fearless. He was loyal. Very intelligent guy. He had quick wit,” Personius said.

In his bio on the firm’s website, Barnes said as a Gulf War veteran, he was able to understand the benefits of a disciplined focus on the objective.

Barnes was also, of course, a pilot, and Bob Miller flew with him multiple times.

“Steve was a conscientious pilot. He took his flying seriously. I remember we flew to New York City a number of times to practice flying in high density airspace where there is a lot of traffic landing at Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark. He was very serious about the flying business,” Miller said.

According to Cellino’s statement, Barnes leaves behind three children.

His former partner called them Steve’s biggest accomplishment.