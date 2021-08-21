Buffalo’s Office of New Americans prepares to welcome Afghan refugees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As thousands are trying to escape Afghanistan, Western New York is preparing to welcome refugees.

Saturday at Niagara Square we checked in with officials in the Office of New Americans.

That’s a department created by Mayor Bryon Brown in 2015.

It creates various opportunities for Buffalo’s growing refugee population. They say they’ve helped Afghanistan refugees in the past and are ready to do it again.

“We could expect an influx, a greater number and that would be something that would be supported by mayor brown and by the city of buffalo and it would be our aim to work with the resettlement agencies in any way we could to get additional funding or to get additional resources or just to bring awareness about this issue,” said City of Buffalo Office of New Americans Director Jessica Lazarin.

For more information on the city’s Office of New Americans, click here.