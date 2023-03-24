BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — He’s still standing after all this time, and now, Oxford Pennant is honoring music legend Elton John with a new line of products.

The iconic singer-songwriter is on the road in his final tour, aptly titled Farewell Yellow Brick Road.

On Wednesday, Buffalo-based banner maker Oxford Pennant shared a few images of a collection of products celebrating Elton John. The collection includes camp flags, pennants, banners and more.

“Elton John has been blazing trails in music, fashion and culture for more than 50 years,” the company says.

This isn’t Oxford Pennant’s first collaboration with a musician. In the past, they’ve worked with bands like My Chemical Romance, The Tragically Hip and Buffalo natives like the Goo Goo Dolls and Every Time I Die.

Oxford Pennant’s Buffalo roots trace back to a decade ago, “when two guys met on a business trip” and subsequently founded the company.

You can take a look at what’s for sale in the Elton John collection here. Oxford Pennant says every Elton John order comes with a set of postcards from the recently revived Creem Magazine.