Buffalo’s Pierce-Arrow Museum unveils historic 1901 Packard racecar

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum had a special unveiling Saturday.

The world-famous 1901 Packard racecar drove from Buffalo to New York City during the Pan-American Exposition race. It’s the only car from that race still left today.

It was owned by Buffalo native John Satterfield who was a banker and president of the Automobile Club of Buffalo in the early 1900s.

The founder of the Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum said the history of our city is already here, people just have to take the time to learn about it.

“We’ve been in the top 10 places in Buffalo to visit and we’re saving Buffalo history every day,” James T. Sandoro, founder, executive director.

Sandoro said the authentic restoration of the car took nearly 10 years to complete.