Buffalo’s residential street paving program kicks off

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo officially kicked off its residential paving program Wednesday.

Buffalo leaders are planning on spending more than $10 million on streets and nearly $4 million on sidewalks.

Mayor Byron Brown says these projects will span across the city in every council district.

“You will see a lot of infrastructure investment a lot of work on roads in the city of Buffalo and it will not just be this year and this paving season but it will go into next years paving season and beyond,” said Mayor Brown.

Mayor Brown added that the city has a slew of projects to break ground if the American Jobs Plan passes Congress. For the full tentative resurfacing list, click here.