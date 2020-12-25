Buffalo’s Response to Love Center holds annual Christmas dinner distribution event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A local organization is making sure everyone can have a hot meal on Christmas.

The Response to Love Center held it’s annual Christmas dinner distribution this morning.

The center’s assistant director says they’ve been lucky this year, with a lot of donations from generous Western New Yorkers.

“A lot of people in our area are food insecure. We haven’t closed one day. We’ve been here every day we would normally be open, so that people who don’t have anything in their refrigerator, their freezer, their cupboard, know they can come here to get a meal.” Mike Gilhooly, Assistant Director, Response to Love Center

Along with food, the center also gave away a backpack filled with cleaning supplies, towels, and wash cloths.

