Buffalo’s Shamrock Run adjusts course amid the pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The annual Shamrock Run is one of the events that help kick-off the city’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, however this year’s event will look a little different.

The Shamrock Run has been going on for several decades.

Every year thousands of runners fill the streets in the First Ward, but this year because of the coronavirus, most of the runners will participate in the race virtually.

March 6 at noon 150 runners will take part in the in-person portion of the race, while the virtual part of the race starts Monday.

“There’s two options for runners this year. they can either upload their own time to the website to see where their standings are or there’s actually an app that will track their running. they just hit the road and once they hit that 8k, it automatically records their time to the website and you can compare your times to the other virtual runners here in buffalo and across the country.” Patrick Gormley, Executive Director, First Ward Community Association

State Senator Tim Kennedy, was joined by Buffalo Common Council members Mitch Nowakowski and Bryan Bollman for a Shamrock Run today.

“It’s part of who we are as a Buffalo community. part of the fabric of our community and the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and St. Patrick’s month here in Buffalo.” NY State Senator Tim Kennedy (D) Buffalo

Officials say several measures have been put in place to keep folks safe from COVID-19.

“So, all of our runners do have to wear a mask, we do have to keep them separate. we’ll also be doing some health screenings, just asking typical questions how people are feeling checking their temperatures. every little bit to mitigate the risk.” Patrick Gormley, Executive Director, First Ward Community Association

The event is the main fundraiser for the Old First Ward Community Center.

Proceeds from the event to support school programming, senior services, food pantries, neighborhood improvements.