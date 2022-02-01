Buffalo’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade to once again fill Delaware Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year, Buffalo’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will once again be moving down Delaware Avenue after last year’s parade was canceled.
Happening Sunday, March 20, the theme of this year’s parade is “Hail to St. Patrick! God Bless America & Support Our Troops. Honor Our Frontline Workers.”
Patrick McGuinness, whose parents were born in Ireland, will serve as this year’s Grand Marshal. Anyone interested in marching in the parade can find an application here.
The parade will begin at 2 p.m. Attendees and participants are encouraged to follow the CDC’s COVID-19 protocols.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.