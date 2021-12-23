Buffalo’s trash and recycling collection won’t be affected by Christmas, New Year’s Day

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Christmas is just two days away. And since it lands on a Saturday this year, city residents can expect their trash and recycling pickup to fall right on schedule.

This applies next week, too, since New Year’s Day also falls on a weekend.

Coinciding with New Year’s Day is Buffalo’s next electronic waste recycling event. That’ll be going on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the city’s engineering garage on Broadway.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now