Buffalo’s trash and recycling collection won’t be affected by Christmas, New Year’s Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Christmas is just two days away. And since it lands on a Saturday this year, city residents can expect their trash and recycling pickup to fall right on schedule.

This applies next week, too, since New Year’s Day also falls on a weekend.

Coinciding with New Year’s Day is Buffalo’s next electronic waste recycling event. That’ll be going on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the city’s engineering garage on Broadway.