BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hostel Buffalo-Niagara is getting some significant help, as the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) has approved a $2 million rehabilitation project.

Hostel Buffalo-Niagara says it has been partnered with the City of Buffalo, which owns the building, for more than 27 years. A special BURA meeting to discuss improvements to the hostel took place Thursday morning.

Construction is set to begin in March and last roughly one year. During that time, the hostel will not be able to operate there. But after, they’ll have 60 days to bid on the building, and if they can’t buy it, it will go up for sale to the public.

Buffalo Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski says “I know that moving forward that the board is rooting for the hostel.”

Katherine Pessecow, a board member of the hostel, has faith in its future.

“We can do it,” she said. “We just need help. We don’t need a market value estimate. We don’t need 60 days to try to retain the building during our busy season.”

Hostel Buffalo-Niagara is located on Main Street in the city’s Theatre District. Established in 1996, its website describes it as “a communal homestead to travellers, domestic & abroad.”