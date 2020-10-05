Burchfield Penney Art Center offering healthcare workers free memberships

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Healthcare workers are being offered free, six-month memberships for the Burchfield Penney Art Center at Buffalo State College.

The art center made the announcement on Monday morning, saying the offer is now available and valid through the end of 2020.

“Healthcare workers continue to fight the fight putting their lives at risk to care for others throughout an unprecedented crisis,” said Dennis Kois, Burchfield Penney executive director. “They selflessly care for all walks of life. This is just a small token of our gratitude for their enormous acts of courage and dedication.”

The $50 value will allow healthcare workers unlimited admission, invitations to special events, discounts on educational programs, subscriptions to mailings and online content and a 10 percent discount at The Museum Store.

Along with this, healthcare workers get reciprocal admission at participating state museums through the Empire State Museums Reciprocal Program.

To activate a membership, visit the Burchfield Penney Visitors Services desk during regular hours of operation.

General gallery hours are Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members, seniors and people with an increased risk of complications from COVID-19 can enter at 10 a.m.

Anyone looking for more information can email Shawn Schlifke at schlifst@buffalostate.edu.

