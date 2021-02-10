Burchfield Penney Art Center to reopen on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, the Burchfield Penney Art Center will reopen to the public.

Located next to Buffalo State College’s main campus, the facility will be open from Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The first hour of 10-11 a.m. will be reserved for people at an increased risk of catching COVID-19, including seniors. Members and first responders can also attend during this hour.

The facility will also be open on Sundays from Noon to 4 p.m.

In early December, it closed out of an abundance of caution.

For the time being, group gatherings and in-person programming won’t be offered, but digital programming will continue through “Burchfield Connects.”

Find the Burchfield Penney Art Center’s list of safety protocols here.