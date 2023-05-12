BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A now-fired school bus driver accused of threatening a student was arraigned on an indictment charging him with criminal possession of a weapon Friday morning.

The search of 67-year-old Michael Askew’s Cheektowaga home stemmed from an alleged incident that took place on April 20. That afternoon, Askew, while driving a school bus, allegedly made a verbal threat toward a student while in the presence of other children. The alleged threat took place on Roehrer Avenue in Buffalo.

Four days later, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says Buffalo police obtained a temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) as part of their investigation. The day after obtaining the ERPO, Buffalo police searched Askew’s Woodridge Avenue home, where they allegedly found an illegal rifle with a pistol grip and detachable magazine.

In addition to that, the District Attorney’s office says three handguns, which Askew legally owned, were temporarily seized.

If Askew is convicted of the highest weapon charge, he could spend up to 15 years in prison.

Askew additionally faces three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and will be arraigned on those charges this Tuesday. Following that, he’ll be in court on June 1 for a pre-trial conference related to the weapons charges.

Currently, Askew is free on bail.