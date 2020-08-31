California girl missing since June 2019 found safe in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A six-year-old girl missing since June 2019 from the San Pedro, California area was found safe in Buffalo.

The U.S. Marshals say they found Talia Jones with her mother, 43-year-old Melinda Davis, who was wanted on a felony child abduction warrant from Los Angeles.

According to officials, Talia was believed to be in the company of her mother, although their exact whereabouts for the last year were unknown.

Marshals tell us the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Los Angeles received a Crime Stoppers tip that Davis may have fled to Buffalo with Talia.

Through various investigative efforts by the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force and Buffalo Police, the search came to an end Monday morning.

Officials say they found Talia at a home in the 100 block of Stevens Street in the Queen City with Davis.

She was arrested on the outstanding warrant, and Talia was placed in the custody of the Erie County Department of Child Services.