BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Many residents in one section of the City of Buffalo say they’ve been waiting weeks for their bulk trash to be picked up.

News 4 heard from one resident who contacted Call 4 Action hoping it would get DPW crews on their street.

That bulk trash has been allowed to pile up and after all that rain this past weekend, the trash has become even more of a nuisance.

Bulk trash was scheduled to be picked up the week of June 25, but that did not happen. Residents have gone nearly two weeks with their bulk trash at the curb. Some residents tell us they’ve been waiting even longer than that to get these large items picked up.

After beginning to look into this, News 4 saw Department of Public Works crews out in the University District Wednesday scooping up and hauling out that bulk trash.

“We have been having problems with the city not wanting to pick up our garbage our heavy trash, this been out here for four weeks now and it doesn’t make no sense,” said Evelyn, who spoke to us off camera.

“It’s about time somebody has gotten out here to do something as far as picking up this garbage and everything,” she said. “I’ve been living here four years now and there’s been a couple of times that I’ve done seen garbage out here that’s not being picked up or people coming in from different areas, dumping garbage over here such as across the street over here I sit on my porch and I watch a lot of stuff that goes on here.”

We reached out to a spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office who told us that the city’s Department of Public Works is finishing up bulk trash for the University District, but that won’t be completed until Friday or Saturday of this week.

The city says DPW crews were delayed by last week’s hazardous air quality, due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

With this delay, the City of Buffalo reminds residents that curbside bulk trash cannot exceed 12 feet long, three feet wide and three feet high. The University District is the last district in the city to get bulk trash picked up during the spring and summer months.

Electronic trash, such as TVs and computers cannot be thrown out in bulk trash. E-waste has to be taken to the city’s engineering garage at 1120 Seneca Street. The next tire drop-off day is this Saturday at the Broadway garage that’s at 197 Broadway.

Those with mobility issues can call 311 to set up a pickup.