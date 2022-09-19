BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo resident is facing murder and assault charges that stemmed from a fatal incident on Berkshire Avenue this past Saturday.

That night, Buffalo police responded to a call about an alleged fight on the street’s 400 block around 11:30 p.m. There, they say they found a man in need of immediate medical attention.

That man, who later succumbed to his injuries at ECMC, was identified as 29-year-old Nicholas Grazes, a Buffalo resident. Charged in his death was 30-year-old Abouyea Thornton, who was arrested Sunday without incident.

Police say a second person had also been assaulted. They were not named by police.