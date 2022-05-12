BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a can of pepper spray was discharged inside a local school classroom on Thursday.

Police, fire and medical personnel responded to Pfc. William J. Grabiarz School of Excellence (PS 79) just before Noon. There, they say a 13-year-old boy had discharged the can in a classroom full of students.

No one appears to have been directly sprayed, but a teacher and a number of students had to be treated at the scene after being affected by the mist of the fog.

For about an hour, the school entered a shelter-in-place procedure. It was lifted around 1 p.m.

Buffalo police are investigating this incident.