BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a can of pepper spray was discharged inside a local school classroom on Thursday.
Police, fire and medical personnel responded to Pfc. William J. Grabiarz School of Excellence (PS 79) just before Noon. There, they say a 13-year-old boy had discharged the can in a classroom full of students.
No one appears to have been directly sprayed, but a teacher and a number of students had to be treated at the scene after being affected by the mist of the fog.
For about an hour, the school entered a shelter-in-place procedure. It was lifted around 1 p.m.
Buffalo police are investigating this incident.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.