BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Across Western New York in recent days, it’s easy to see the haziness in the sky.

The haziness comes from smoke that has drifted to Western New York from the wildfires in Western Canada. You can see the smoke in News 4’s tower cam in downtown Buffalo on Tuesday morning. Hazy skies can be seen as far south as Chautauqua Lake.

Over 100 separate wildfires have been reported in Western Canada in recent days have caused nearly one million acres to burn in mostly northern and central Alberta. 30,000 people have been evacuated.

If you’re wondering how it can get this far, some 1,800 miles, it’s fairly simple. When the smoke rises high enough into the atmosphere, jet stream winds can carry it. The smoke will eventually travel out of Western New York and to much of the northeast in the coming days.

The smoke won’t have any health affects, though. The smoke is thousands of feet in the air, too high to cause issues for anyone with respiratory ailments. AirNow.gov rates the air quality as “good” throughout the entire state of New York as well as all of Ontario.

This phenomenon will continue to be monitored across Western New York for the next day or so.