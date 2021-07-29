Canadian man pleads guilty to trying to bring more than 1,000 pounds of pot into US

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Canadian man has admitted to trying to bringing over half a ton of marijuana into the United States.

Federal agents stopped Xiao Liu, 27, at the Peace Bridge back in January. They found 30 hockey bags filled with marijuana in his truck.

Liu will be sentenced in December. He faces anywhere from five to 40 years in prison.

