Canalside Christmas tree dedicated to healthcare workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Local organizations are recognizing the hard work and long hours healthcare workers are putting in during the pandemic.

This year’s Christmas tree at Canalside is all about honoring these heroes.

It’s decorated with white ribbons, dedicated to individuals and organizations serving on the frontline.

Stephanie Mcgown lit the tree.

She’s a registered nurse in the COVID unit at Buffalo General.

I was honored to be chosen to play this role. You know I work with a lot of hard-working nurses and I know that we take this very seriously. So it was nice to be able to be recognized for it. And I’m just honored. Stephanie Mcgown, Registered Nurse, Buffalo General Hospital

The Buffalo Store sold the white ribbons to benefit the Western New York Hospital Relief Fund.

100% of the proceeds going back to Kaleida Health, Catholic Health, ECMC and Oishei Children’s Hospital.