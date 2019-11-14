Canalside introducing Igloos at The Ice for rental

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Waterfront says Igloos at The Ice will be making their debut at Canalside this year.

According to the Buffalo Waterfront Facebook Page, the “ice-side experience” can accommodate six people and offers a space to warm up and relax while enjoying a winter day ice skating, curling, ice bumper cars, and more in Buffalo.

Included in the pricing is 90 minutes in the heated space for up to six people, admission and skate rentals for up to six skaters, and complimentary hot cocoa.

The Waterfront says reservations can be made today.

For pricing and further information, click here.