Canalside’s Buffalo Heritage Carousel nearing completion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After many years in the making, the Buffalo Heritage Carousel Project at Canalside is nearing completion.

Once the final touches are done, the De Angelis Carousel will be open year-round for everyone to enjoy.

On Friday, the steel frame, an organ and the carousel were installed inside the new timber frame building.

Joe Brill visited the Queen City to check out the action himself.

Brill is the grandson of Dominick De Angelis, the man who purchased the North Tonawanda carousel in 1924 and operated it in Boston.

In 1956, it went into storage under Brill’s Massachusetts home. He says he remembers playing on the carousel growing up.

“We made it a little tougher for these people to restore because as kids and being kids, we’d pick out the gems around the horses and different stuff like that, but we were playing on them, pretending we were riding them,” Brill said.

Brill says seeing the carousel installed at Canalside is “incredible.”

It’s expected to open this Summer.