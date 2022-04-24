BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With Sunday being World Day for Animals in Laboratories, a candlelight vigil has been planned for 7 p.m. at UB South.

The event is being held to bring awareness to animals that have been experimented on globally. Organizer Jeffery Termini said it will be a “peaceful, humble, somber” event and that those opposed to experimentation on animals are not looking to engage or cause any kind of confrontation.

Termini also noted that most experimentation that works on animals does not yield the same results on humans and said the vigil is to bring awareness to animal suffering.

“We want to bring awareness to animals suffering at UB and the world,” Termini said. “There are other ways to reach the goals without using animals for experimentation.”