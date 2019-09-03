Canisius College investigating account of shot fired at person after they were confronted by group

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius College is investigating the account of a person who said a shot was fired at them after they were confronted by a group of people in the vicinity of Main Street.

According to the college, a person reported to the college’s public safety department that they were confronted around 3 p.m. Tuesday by a group of people who exited an SUV, chased the person, and that at one point, someone fired a gun at them.

The person who reported this to public safety wasn’t hit by gunfire.

The description of the group of people, given by the college, was five black males who exited a dark-colored Nissan SUV. The college stated that the vehicle as well as members of the group who left on foot were last seen heading east.

The college stated that no one involved was part of the campus community.