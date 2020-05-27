Canisius College planning to reopen campus this fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius College is planning to reopen this fall.

The school says that with necessary planning and safety measures in place, students will be back on campus and in classrooms by the start of the semester on August 31.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and their families, remains our top priority and continues to lead our decision-making regarding the reopening of the campus,” President John Hurley said.

Canisius says its Recovery Task Force is identifying “ways to adapt classroom instruction, on-campus activities and the opening of residence halls.”

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.