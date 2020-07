BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius College President John Hurley and the Board of Trustees have received a formal vote of “no confidence” from the Canisius College Faculty Senate.

News 4 has confirmed the 11-5 passage of the resolution.

Canisius College’s student newspaper, The Griffin, shared an image with Faculty Senate’s explanation for their decision.

BREAKING: The Canisius College Faculty Senate formally voted "no confidence" in President John Hurley and the Board of Trustees, a member of the senate confirms to @mikepesar. The resolution passed 11-5. pic.twitter.com/rAFRGNwskf — The Griffin (@CanisiusGriffin) July 23, 2020

