Canisius College president to retire at the end of upcoming academic year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After serving 12 years as president of Canisius College, John Hurley is retiring at the end of the upcoming academic year.

The 24th president of Canisius will remain in office until June 30, 2022.

Canisius’ Board of Trustees says they will form a search committee to conduct a nationwide search for Hurley’s successor.

According to the school, Hurley is currently the longest-tenured president among Western New York colleges and universities.

“It has truly been a labor of love for an institution that means everything to me,” Hurley said. “But, having just turned 65 and having led the college safely and successfully through the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s time to step down and move on to the next phase in my life.”

Hurley joined Canisius in August 1997 as vice president for college relations and general counsel after practicing law in Chicago and Buffalo for 16 years, according to the college.

Canisius’ Board of Trustees selected Hurley to succeed Rev. Vincent M. Cooke, S.J. and became the college’s first lay president in July 2010.