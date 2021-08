BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius College is selling two of its buildings.

TDB Properties is buying Griffin Hall and the main Humboldt apartment complex. The company is planning to redevelop the buildings and turn them into dozens of apartments.

Canisius leaders say the sale still needs final approval from the planning board.

This deal will help Canisius pay for a big parking lot project.

Crews will be tearing down the old parking ramp to build a new lot.