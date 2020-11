BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Canisius College student is in the Critical Care Unit at ECMC, but Buffalo Police say he’s in stable condition.

Police tell News 4 the 21-year-old student was crossing Jefferson Avenue in the crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The student was taken to ECMC by ambulance to treat multiple serious injuries.

Authorities say the female driver is cooperating with police, and no charges have been filed at this time.