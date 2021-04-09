Canisius College to administer 400 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to registered students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius College reports it has received 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

School officials tell News 4 its Student Health Center will administer the vaccines over three days starting this upcoming Sunday until Tuesday. The vaccines are available to all registered Canisius students.

Officials say Canisius became a New York State approved vaccine provider to prepare for when vaccines became available.

According to the college, it will proceed with all the necessary safety measures to ensure students can continue to safely enjoy the full campus experience. Canisius says that includes encouraging everyone in the school community to get vaccinated as soon as they can.