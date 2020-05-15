Canisius High School celebrating Class of 2020 with drive-thru graduation next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Canisius High School will host a drive-thru graduation next Thursday, the day the traditional commencement ceremony would have been held.

School officials say seniors and their families can decorate their vehicles and drive through the parking lot at 1180 Delaware Avenue between 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Faculty and staff will be on the campus to wave and congratulate the seniors.

The school says students and families must remain in their vehicles and stay at a safe social distance from others.

An online component will be apart of next Thursday’s celebration.

Canisius says it will announce senior awards throughout the day on Twitter and at canisiushigh.org.

Families can also view a video tribute to seniors produced by Canisius faculty, the school says.

Canisius is considering dates this summer for a more formal graduation for the Class of 2020. Officials are also looking to plan a social event for the class during Thanksgiving weekend.

