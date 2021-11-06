Canisius High School gives back to WNY through drive-up food drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius High School held a drive-through food drive Saturday afternoon.

Non-perishable donations were collected to give back to our community. The school teamed up with St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy to make sure everyone gets a hot holiday meal.

“It makes me feel good knowing I’m helping out and giving back to people who are less fortunate than I am,” said Ben Sayers, senior, Canisius High School.

This event was just one of many conducted annually by Jesuit mission high schools who compete to collect as much food as possible.