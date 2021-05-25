Canisius High School grad donating $2.5 million to school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Canisius High School alumnus is giving back to his alma mater in a big way.

Michael Madden, who graduated from Canisius in 1967, is donating $2.5 million to the school.

Madden is the founder of the BlackEagle Partners private equity investment firm. The money he’s giving to the school will be used to help build the new Madden Center for Global Learning on Canisius’ Delaware Ave. campus.

“I consider myself very blessed with a wonderful family, strong personal relationships and some good fortune in my business career. I also believe a major underpinning of my life has been the time I spent at Canisius. I applaud Fr. Ciancimino for his vision and I am grateful to have the ability to give back to my alma mater. The Center for Global Learning will enhance the opportunity for today’s Canisius students to interact with the global community and gain insight into the critical issues of our time.” Michael Madden

Construction is expected to start early next year, and the center is expected to be ready for use by the following September.