Canisius Men’s Basketball game postponed due to positive COVID test

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A member of the “Tier 1” personnel in the Canisius College Men’s Basketball program tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, the Canisius Athletic Department announced today’s game against Quinnipiac is postponed.

The college tells News 4 they found the newest positive case through Canisius’ weekly testing efforts. It is unrelated to the inconclusive test forcing Saturday’s game to be postponed.

Canisius says it’s working with the MAAC office to adjust the team’s schedule moving forward.