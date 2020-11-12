Canisius men’s basketball pausing activities due to positive COVID-19 case

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Canisius Athletic Department says all men’s basketball activities are now paused due to a positive COVID-19 test result among what the school says is a “Tier 1” member of the program.

“Tier 1” individuals include coaches, student-athletes, athletic trainers, and student managers, according to the NCAA’s “Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Basketball.”

Canisius says the men’s basketball team is following all institutional and Erie County COVID-19 protocols.

Athletic Department officials also tell us the college, in cooperation with the Erie County Department of Health, will conduct contact tracing and take appropriate measures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss