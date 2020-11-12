Canisius men’s basketball pausing activities due to positive COVID-19 case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Canisius Athletic Department says all men’s basketball activities are now paused due to a positive COVID-19 test result among what the school says is a “Tier 1” member of the program.

“Tier 1” individuals include coaches, student-athletes, athletic trainers, and student managers, according to the NCAA’s “Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Basketball.”

Canisius says the men’s basketball team is following all institutional and Erie County COVID-19 protocols.

Athletic Department officials also tell us the college, in cooperation with the Erie County Department of Health, will conduct contact tracing and take appropriate measures.