Cantina Loco temporarily shuts down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cantina Loco is closing until further notice.

The Allen St. restaurant hopes to reopen after the holiday season, noting that the closure would be temporary, and effective immediately.

“We are committed to returning and continuing to provide excellent food, drinks and hospitality as soon as restrictions are relaxed and we can ensure staff and customer safety. Unfortunately, we are unable to continue as a viable business under the current NY State edicts,” Cantina Loco wrote on Facebook.