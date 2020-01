BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A special hat will help raise money for Roswell Park.

The Cap of Hope is now on sale. It features the word “hope” with a cancer ribbon on the front.

Riley Lewandowski, 7, designed the hat and handed them out at Roswell, alongside former Sabre Brian Gionta and Sabretooth.

The Cap of Hope is being sold at the Sabres store and all Buffalo-area Wegmans stores.