BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A car hit another car, which hit a building on South Park Avenue after a reported police chase. One of the cars was reported to be stolen.

Buffalo Police responded to a building at 1902 South Park Avenue, near Tifft Street after a car crashed into it.

Photo: Kyle Fallon/News 4

According to police, the building is being boarded up. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Multiple people also fled from one of the cars.

As of 10:45 p.m., the scene had been cleared.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.