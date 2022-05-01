BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dodge Charger crashed into Rick Cycle Shop at the corner of Allen Street and Franklin Street Sunday evening after a collision with a blue Nissan Maxima.

It is currently unclear why the cars collided, but a News 4 photographer at the scene reported heavy damage to both vehicles, as the front bumper of the Maxima fell off, and airbags deployed in the Charger after the collision with a streetlight and the bicycle shop. Video of the scene can be seen above.

News 4 is working to find out more about the incident. This story will be updated as more information is learned.