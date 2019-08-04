Man plows car into Bottoms Up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A car crashed into a popular bar in downtown Buffalo early Sunday morning.

Police say 24-year-old Najee Shabazz Jackson of Buffalo drove his car through the front of Bottoms Up at 69 West Chippewa just before 4:30 a.m.

A security guard inside the building fired a gun , but no one was struck by the gunfire.

Police say their were no serious injuries. Jackson faces felony charges of reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and assault.

Bottoms Up management released the following statement on their Facebook page.

“For nearly 20 years Bottom’s Up has been proud to serve downtown Buffalo. One of the primary reasons that we have been able to remain open for almost two decades, is that we have always placed a premium on the enjoyment and well-being of our guests.

Early this morning, Sunday, August 4, 2019, just after closing, an individual who was denied entry to our establishment earlier in the evening, drove his vehicle through our front doors with an intent to cause damage, and to possibly harm the staff who would not allow him onto the premises earlier.

At this time, no serious injuries have been reported. We are incredibly thankful that our security and staff were able to protect our guests. Their quick thinking and unwavering commitment to the safety of our guests was on full display during this unthinkable incident.

We are currently working with the Buffalo Police Department to assist in their investigation of this incident.

We look forward to re-opening Thursday and hope to see you at Bottom’s Up again!“