Car hits Buffalo school bus after running red light, district says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A school bus carrying six Buffalo students was struck by a car that ran a red light Thursday afternoon, according to a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson.

All six students from bus #331 were evaluated and treated at the scene and taken home on a separate bus, district said. The accident happened at the intersection of Humboldt Parkway and East Ferry Street around 2:50 p.m.

The driver of the car that struck the front driver’s side of the bus was taken to a hospital, according to the district. Both vehicles were severely damaged.

The district did not have an immediate update on the status of the bus driver and did not say which school the students attend.

