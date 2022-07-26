BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shortly after Midnight, a car crashed into a house near E. Lovejoy Street and Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.
It’s not clear what led to the crash, or what condition the driver is in. We will provide more information on this and the damage caused by the crash when it becomes available.
